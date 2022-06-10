Skip to main content

How to Watch Braden Thornberry at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Braden Thornberry tees off the tenth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Braden Thornberry tees off the tenth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open is underway, and Braden Thornberry is in 79th position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Braden Thornberry at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thornberry's Statistics

  • Thornberry has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Thornberry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

November 4- 7

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

MC

-1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Matthias Schwab plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matthias Schwab at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Mike Weir plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mike Weir at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; David Lingmerth plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon plays his second shot on the third hole during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Paul Barjon at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2014; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jason Bohn play to the green of the 15th during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy