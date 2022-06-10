How to Watch Braden Thornberry at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 RBC Canadian Open is underway, and Braden Thornberry is in 79th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Braden Thornberry at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Thornberry's Statistics
- Thornberry has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Thornberry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
