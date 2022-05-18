How to Watch Branden Grace at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Branden Grace placed 38th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +3 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Branden Grace at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Grace's Statistics
- Grace has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Grace has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Grace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
