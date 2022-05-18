How to Watch Branden Grace at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Branden Grace lines up a putt on the 12th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Branden Grace placed 38th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +3 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Branden Grace at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Grace's Statistics

Grace has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Grace has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Grace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0

