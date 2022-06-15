How to Watch Branden Grace at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Branden Grace lines up a putt on the 12th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed seventh in this tournament a year ago, Branden Grace has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.

How to Watch Branden Grace at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Grace's Statistics

Grace has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Grace has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

