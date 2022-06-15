How to Watch Branden Grace at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed seventh in this tournament a year ago, Branden Grace has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Branden Grace at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Grace's Statistics
- Grace has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Grace has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
