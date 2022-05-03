How to Watch Branden Grace at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Branden Grace lines up a putt on the 12th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Branden Grace posted a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Branden Grace at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Grace's Statistics

Grace has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Grace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 53 +1 $47,800 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0

