How to Watch Branden Grace at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Branden Grace posted a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Grace's Statistics
- Grace has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Grace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
53
+1
$47,800
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
