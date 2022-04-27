How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Hagy's Statistics
- Hagy has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Hagy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+10
$0
