How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hagy's Statistics

Hagy has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Hagy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +10 $0

Regional restrictions apply.