How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Hagy's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hagy has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hagy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
(Try Now)