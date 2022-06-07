Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Hagy's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hagy has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hagy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0

