Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy placed 50th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a +5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hagy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

The last time Hagy played this course (2021), he placed 50th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0

