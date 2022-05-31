Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy placed 50th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a +5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Hagy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- The last time Hagy played this course (2021), he placed 50th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
