Brandon Hagy will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he took 64th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting +5 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hagy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hagy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Hagy failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)