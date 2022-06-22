How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he took 64th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting +5 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hagy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hagy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Hagy failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287

