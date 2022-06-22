Skip to main content

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he took 64th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting +5 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Travelers Championship

Hagy's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Hagy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Hagy failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+11

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-1

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+2

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

42

-6

$23,287

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Travelers Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) looks on during a stopage in play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jhonattan Vegas and Francesco Molinari walk to the 12th green after hitting their tee shots during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Final Round
Golf

Jhonattan Vegas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Scott Piercy plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scott Piercy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matthew Wolff plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matthew Wolff at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cheng Tsung Pan at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Putnam watches his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Putnam at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy