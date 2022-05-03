How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he finished 42nd in the Mexico Open, shooting -6 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Hagy's Statistics

Hagy has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In 2017, Hagy's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 68th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020

