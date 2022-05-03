How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he finished 42nd in the Mexico Open, shooting -6 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Hagy's Statistics
- Hagy has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- In 2017, Hagy's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 68th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
How To Watch
