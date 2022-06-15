How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Matthews is in 42nd position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Matthews' Statistics
- Matthews has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Matthews has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
Second Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
