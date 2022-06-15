How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brandon Matthews misses a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Matthews is in 42nd position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Matthews' Statistics

Matthews has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last five rounds, Matthews has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

