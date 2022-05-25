How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 51st-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par seven times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
