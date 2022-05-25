How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot on the ninth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 51st-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Wu's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par seven times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600

