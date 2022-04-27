Skip to main content

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot on the ninth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Brandon Wu is in 46th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Mexico Open

Wu's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

28

-7

$23,749

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

33

-6

$41,600

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

3

-13

$218,300

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
