How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Brandon Wu is in 46th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
3
-13
$218,300
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)