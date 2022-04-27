How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Brandon Wu is in 46th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Wu's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 3 -13 $218,300 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

