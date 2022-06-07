How to Watch Brandon Wu at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot from the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 69th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Wu's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 69 +12 $24,840 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367

