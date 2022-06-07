How to Watch Brandon Wu at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 69th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
