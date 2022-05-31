How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Wu and Patrick Rodgers walk off the ninth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu hits the course in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 in Dublin, Ohio. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749

