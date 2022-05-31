How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu hits the course in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 in Dublin, Ohio. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
