How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot on the ninth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he took 69th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +12 at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 69 +12 $24,840 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367

Regional restrictions apply.