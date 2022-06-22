How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he took 69th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +12 at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
