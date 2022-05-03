How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a second-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wu's Statistics
- Wu will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Wu has finished five rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Wu has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
3
-13
$218,300
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)