How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Wu and Patrick Rodgers walk off the ninth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a second-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last tournament he played.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Wu's Statistics

Wu will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Wu has finished five rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Wu has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 3 -13 $218,300 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

