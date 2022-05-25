How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandt Snedeker enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson
How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Snedeker's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Snedeker has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Snedeker has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Snedeker competed at this course (2021), he placed 50th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)