How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general view of the 10th hole as Brandt Snedeker hits a tee shot during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Brandt Snedeker enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Snedeker's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Snedeker has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Snedeker has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time Snedeker competed at this course (2021), he placed 50th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.