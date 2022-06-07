How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Brandt Snedeker plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Brandt Snedeker will appear in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 60th-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club

Snedeker's Statistics

Snedeker has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Snedeker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606

