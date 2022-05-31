How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general view of the 10th hole as Brandt Snedeker hits a tee shot during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Brandt Snedeker will compete June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he finished 57th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting +5 at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Snedeker's Statistics

Snedeker has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Snedeker has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Snedeker has an average finish of over his last three trips to this course.

Snedeker finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to Muirfield Village GC.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.