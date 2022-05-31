How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandt Snedeker will compete June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he finished 57th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting +5 at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Snedeker's Statistics
- Snedeker has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Snedeker has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Snedeker has an average finish of over his last three trips to this course.
- Snedeker finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
