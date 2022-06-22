How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Brandt Snedeker hits his tee shot at the 15th hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Brandt Snedeker will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he placed 48th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting E at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Snedeker's Statistics

Snedeker will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Snedeker has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Snedeker has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0

