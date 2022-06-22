How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandt Snedeker will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he placed 48th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting E at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Snedeker's Statistics
- Snedeker will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Snedeker has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Snedeker has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
