How to Watch Brendan Steele at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 14, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Brendan Steel putts during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Steele placed 77th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +11 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Brendan Steele at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Steele's Statistics

Steele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Steele has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0

