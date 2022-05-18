How to Watch Brendan Steele at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele placed 77th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +11 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Steele's Statistics
- Steele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Steele has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
Time
/EST
