How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brendan Steele walks on the fourth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Steele will appear in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a ninth-place finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the PGA Championship.

How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Steele's Statistics

Steele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In Steele's last 10 events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish at the course is 43rd.

Steele qualified for the weekend in eight of his last 10 trips to this course.

Steele last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 37th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600

