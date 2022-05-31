How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele will appear in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a ninth-place finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the PGA Championship.
How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Steele's Statistics
- Steele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In Steele's last 10 events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish at the course is 43rd.
- Steele qualified for the weekend in eight of his last 10 trips to this course.
- Steele last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 37th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
