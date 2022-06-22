How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at Muirfield Village GC after a 10th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Steele's Statistics
- Steele will attempt to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Steele has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)