How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Brendan Steele watches his tee shot on the 5th hole during the Final Round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 5, 2022. Pga Final Round Memorial Tournament

Brendan Steele hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at Muirfield Village GC after a 10th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Steele's Statistics

Steele will attempt to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Steele has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222

