How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 70th shooting +8 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Steele's Statistics
- Steele has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017, Steele missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)