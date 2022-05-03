How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brendan Steele walks on the fourth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Steele looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 70th shooting +8 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Brendan Steele at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Steele's Statistics

Steele has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017, Steele missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +5 $0

