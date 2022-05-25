How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brendon Todd struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Todd's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Todd played this course (2021), he placed eighth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
