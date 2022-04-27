Skip to main content

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; (from L-to-R) Gary Woodland, Charles Howell III and Brendon Todd prepare to tee off on the first hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Brendon Todd leads the pack with a score of -7.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Mexico Open

Todd's Statistics

  • Todd has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
  • Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

26

-7

$54,844

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

8

-9

$234,350

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+1

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+8

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

