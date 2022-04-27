How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Brendon Todd leads the pack with a score of -7.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Todd's Statistics
- Todd has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
