How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the 17th tee as Brendon Todd plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Brendon Todd enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a third-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Todd's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

3

-8

$579,600

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-4

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

64

-2

$15,768

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

26

-7

$54,844

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

8

-9

$234,350

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
