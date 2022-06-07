How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendon Todd enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a third-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Todd's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
3
-8
$579,600
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
