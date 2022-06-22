How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the 17th tee as Brendon Todd plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Brendon Todd shot -5 and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Todd's Statistics

Todd has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing nine straight with a better-than-average score.

Todd has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Todd last played this course in 2021, placing 30th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 3 -8 $579,600 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 64 -2 $15,768 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844

