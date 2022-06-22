How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendon Todd shot -5 and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Todd's Statistics
- Todd has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing nine straight with a better-than-average score.
- Todd has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Todd last played this course in 2021, placing 30th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
3
-8
$579,600
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)