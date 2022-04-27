How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brett Drewitt looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Drewitt's Statistics
- Drewitt has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Drewitt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+8
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
