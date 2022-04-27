Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Drewitt looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Drewitt's Statistics

Drewitt has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Drewitt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +8 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC E $0

