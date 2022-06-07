Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 9-12, Brett Drewitt will aim to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2017, he shot +1 and finished 76th at TPC Craig Ranch.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Drewitt's Statistics
- Drewitt has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Drewitt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
73
+4
$14,527
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
