Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 9-12, Brett Drewitt will aim to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2017, he shot +1 and finished 76th at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Drewitt's Statistics

Drewitt has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Drewitt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 73 +4 $14,527 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317

