How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Brett Drewitt ended the weekend at +1, good for a 53rd-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for better results.

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drewitt's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Drewitt has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Drewitt failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2017).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 73 +4 $14,527 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0

