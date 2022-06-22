How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Brett Drewitt ended the weekend at +1, good for a 53rd-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for better results.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Drewitt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Drewitt has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Drewitt failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2017).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
73
+4
$14,527
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
