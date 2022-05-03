How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brett Drewitt will play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he took 73rd in the Mexico Open, shooting +4 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Drewitt's Statistics
- Drewitt has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Drewitt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
73
+4
$14,527
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
