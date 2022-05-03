How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Drewitt will play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he took 73rd in the Mexico Open, shooting +4 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Drewitt's Statistics

Drewitt has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Drewitt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 73 +4 $14,527 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +8 $0

