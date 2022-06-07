Brian Davis at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Brian Davis at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Davis seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 58th at the par-72 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2015.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Davis' Statistics
- Davis has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Davis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
