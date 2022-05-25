How to Watch Brian Harman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brian Harman carded a 34th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for a better finish.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Harman's Statistics
- Harman has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Harman last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed eighth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
