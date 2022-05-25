How to Watch Brian Harman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 14th tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brian Harman carded a 34th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Harman's Statistics

Harman has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Harman last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed eighth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC - $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0

