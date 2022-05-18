Brian Harman waits for his turn to putt on the 16th green of the Pete Dye Stadium course during the final round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Brian Harman enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Harman's Statistics

Harman has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC - $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 5 -14 $301,275

