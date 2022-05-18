How to Watch Brian Harman at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Harman's Statistics
- Harman has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
Regional restrictions apply.
