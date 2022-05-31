How to Watch Brian Harman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 55 in the world, and is looking for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Harman's Statistics
- Harman has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- Harman failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
How To Watch
