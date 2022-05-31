How to Watch Brian Harman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Brian Harman (left) exchanges clubs during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 55 in the world, and is looking for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge

How to Watch Brian Harman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Harman's Statistics

Harman has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Harman failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC - $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171

