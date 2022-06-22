How to Watch Brian Harman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman, the No. 53 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Harman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Harman has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

Harman last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and finished fifth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 43 +8 $59,332 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250

