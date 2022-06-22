How to Watch Brian Harman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman, the No. 53 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Harman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Harman has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
- Harman last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and finished fifth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
