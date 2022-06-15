How to Watch Brian Harman at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman looks for a better result in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 19th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Harman's Statistics
- Harman has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
