How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Brian Harman tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 35th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Harman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Harman has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 5 -14 $301,275 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 63 +4 $43,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.