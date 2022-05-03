How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 35th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Harman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Harman has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
63
+4
$43,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)