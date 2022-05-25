How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brian Stuard struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's seeking better results in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Stuard has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Stuard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time Stuard golfed this course (2021), he placed 56th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
69
+4
$16,560
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)