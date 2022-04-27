How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Stuard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
69
+4
$16,560
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
How To Watch
