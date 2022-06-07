How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks for a higher finish in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he placed 37th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Stuard's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 69 +4 $16,560

Regional restrictions apply.