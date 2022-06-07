How to Watch Brian Stuard at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard looks for a higher finish in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he placed 37th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
69
+4
$16,560
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
