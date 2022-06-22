How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship. He placed 30th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2021.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Stuard last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 30th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
