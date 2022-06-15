How to Watch Brian Stuard at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stuard has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
