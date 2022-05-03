How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stuard's Statistics
- Stuard has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Stuard missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
69
+4
$16,560
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)