Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Stuard's Statistics

Stuard has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stuard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Stuard missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 69 +4 $16,560 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950

