How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the RBC Heritage, Brice Garnett struggled, missing the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's trying for better results in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Garnett's Statistics
- Garnett has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Garnett has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)