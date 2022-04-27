How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Heritage, Brice Garnett struggled, missing the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's trying for better results in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Garnett's Statistics

Garnett has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Garnett has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200

