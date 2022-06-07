How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Brice Garnett ended the weekend at -19, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 trying for a higher finish.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Garnett's Statistics
- Garnett has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
