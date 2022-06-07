How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Brice Garnett ended the weekend at -19, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 trying for a higher finish.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Garnett's Statistics

Garnett has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0

