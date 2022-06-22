How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett shot -10 and placed fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Garnett's Statistics
- Garnett has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In 2021, Garnett's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed fifth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
