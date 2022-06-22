How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett shot -10 and placed fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Garnett's Statistics

Garnett has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In 2021, Garnett's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed fifth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0

