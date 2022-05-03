How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the Mexico Open, shooting -7 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Garnett's Statistics

Garnett has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600

