How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the Mexico Open, shooting -7 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Garnett's Statistics
- Garnett has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
