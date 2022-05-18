How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brooks Koepka shot -4 and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.
How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Koepka's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Koepka has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last six rounds.
- Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
