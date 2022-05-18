How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka putts on the sixth green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka shot -4 and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.

How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Koepka's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Koepka has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last six rounds.

Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC - $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533

